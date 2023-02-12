Celebrity News February 12, 2023
Chris Stapleton's National Anthem Tugs Tears from Eagles Coach, Players at Super Bowl LVII
Getty Images
Chris Stapleton's rendition of the national anthem had tears streaming down the faces of some of the players at Super Bowl LVII!
Stapleton, the 44-year-old eight-time Grammy winner, went for a bluesy rendition of the notoriously tricky tune, as Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and several players openly wept.
Stapleton's version drew universal raves on social media, and was also enjoyed by the hearing-impaired, thanks to signing by Oscar winner Troy Kotsur.
Getty Images