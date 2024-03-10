Sheryl Lee Ralph Reacts to Da’Vine Joy Ralph’s Oscar Win (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph sparkled at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Sheryl Lee, who raved about Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Earlier in the night, Randolph won Best Supporting Actress for her role in “The Holdovers.”

Ralph said, “I’m very happy for her and I’m very happy to know that she is on to the next big thing so quickly. I think she’s got two or three projectd lined up and ready to go, and that is wonderful to see.”

During Da’Vine’s acceptance speech, she got emotional, saying, “I didn't think I was supposed to be doing this as a career. I started off as a singer and my mother said to me, 'Go across that street to that theater department, there's something for you there.'”

She told the crowd, “I thank you to all the people who have stepped in my path and have been there for me, who have ushered me and guided me. I am so grateful to all you beautiful people out here."

Sheryl Lee noted, “What she said, absolutely not believing this was for her, and here she is at a night like this — deserved. That’s once again God saying, ‘There’s your time, and then there’s my time, so you just lean on to me.’”

This season, there have been some major stars making cameos on “Abbott Elementary,” including Bradley Cooper.

Ralph quipped, “I told you we had an incredible guest. I told you. I just couldn’t tell you who.”

For the evening, Sheryl wore Sophie Couture and was dressed by her stylist daughter Ivy-Victoria aka Coco.