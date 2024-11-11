‘Red One’: Chris Evans Praises Dwayne Johnson as ‘Force of Nature’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chris Evans is teaming up with Dwayne Johnson on an action-packed mission to save Santa Claus in “Red One”!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Chris at the NYC premiere Monday night, where he raved over the "incredible" experience.

Chris said of Dwayne, “He’s a force of nature. He works so hard, he puts the audience first in a way that I’ve never seen, so it was really an honor.”

Evans also reflected on making a different kind of holiday movie, sharing, "Being a part of a Christmas movie was a dream come true for me. I love the genre, I grew up with them, so having one come across my desk was something I had to jump at."

Mona also chatted with Chris’ co-star Lucy Liu, who had wonderful things to say about working with Chris and Dwayne.

Liu commented, “First of all, they’re so funny. They’re so adorable, obviously, incredibly handsome, and they’re just such real people and they’re so kind. Working with them was kind of a dream come true.”

The movie required Lucy to take on some action, which she said she wasn't expecting! She recalled, "They were like, 'You don't have to do anything, you're just a boss lady,' and then all of the sudden, I was fighting, so I was like, 'This is kind of a thrill.'"

Dwayne and Chris have both been People’s Sexiest Man Alive, and Lucy said her vote is for their castmate J.K. Simmons to get the title this year!

She answered, “He’s a really hot Santa... He’s so smart, he's handsome, he's fit, he's kind. All those things to me is sexy, and he’s very funny.”