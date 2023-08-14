Oprah, The Rock & Jason Momoa React to Devastating Maui Fires

Getty Images

The Maui wildfires have left stars heartbroken and looking for ways to help.

The fires are the deadliest in the U.S. in the last century, with more than 90 fatalities reported so far.

Oprah, who has lived on Maui part time, posted on Instagram that she visited survivors at a shelter and was able to help them with some basic necessities, but confirmed she plans to make a “major donation” to help rebuild the community.

“You know what this week has taught me is that when you don’t know what to do… you do whatever you can,” she said. “I went to visit one of the big shelters here at the War Memorial [Stadium] and asked people what it is they needed and then went shopping for some things, some, you know, basic things like towels and sheets and shampoo and other necessities.”

“And at some point, I will make a major donation after all of the smoke and ash have settled here and we figure out what the rebuilding is going to look like.”

The mogul also shared the story of a resident named Julius who narrowly escaped the fire.

Oprah explained, “I said, ‘Julius, tell me what you need,' because his legs were covered in bandages where he had to run to escape the fire. And he said to me that he could ‘feel his skin popping’ as he was running. He got out of his car because the tires were melting and he couldn't move forward and just started to run.”

When she asked what she could do for him, “He said, ‘Ma’am, I need nothing. My life is now my greatest gift. I have my life.'"

She continued, “I know that, long after the camera crews are gone and the rest of the world has moved on, the rebuilding will just begin. And Hawaiians are a strong cultural people and a family-loving people and with the help and support, you’re going to hear a lot of Phoenix stories rising from the ashes here.”

On Sunday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted on Instagram, "I know that, by now, all of you around the world have seen the complete destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands — our island of Maui — and I'm completely heartbroken over this and I know all of you are too.”

He continued, "Everything that I've seen transpire over these past couple of days, everything that continues to transpire hour by hour, minute by minute, it's all heartbreaking."

The actor pointed fans who want to help to check out the Hawaii Community Foundation.

Jason Momoa, who was born in Honolulu, weighed in on the disaster by urging people not to travel to Maui.

The “Game of Thrones” alum wrote, “Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI. Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply.”



Momoa added, “Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

He went on to share a post with the nonprofit ʻĀina Momona, which has resources on how the public can donate. Check it out here.

Surfer Laird Hamilton and wife Gabby Reece also posted organizations to donate to, writing, "Rebuilding an island of Ohana - these 4 nonprofits are actively helping the impacted families with essential needs such as food and shelter, the displaced pets, and community healing."