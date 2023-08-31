Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson are raising money for Maui following the devastating wildfires earlier this month.

The two stars worked closely with an advisory board, the local community, and respected elders to create the People’s Fund of Maui. Oprah and The Rock launched the initiative by donating a combined $10 million.

They took to Instagram on Thursday, where Oprah explained, “We have created the People’s Fund of Maui that will put money directly in the hands of the people who need it right now. So if you send a donation… that money is going to go to one of many residents who have been displaced in Maui.”

Johnson added, “It is a clean, direct, from you, directly to their hands and right away with some real immediacy because as we’re finding as you guys around the world know with disasters like this, the number one need is money in hand.”

Oprah added that they wanted people to be able to “make decisions for themselves about what they need” and their goal is to get money “to the people now.”

In the caption, they added, “Every adult resident who lives in the affected area and was displaced by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula is eligible to receive $1200 per month to help them through this period of recovery.”