Snapchat

Jon and Kate Gosselin’s family has been estranged for years, but things appear to be changing — their daughters Hannah and Leah have reunited.

Days ago, Hannah posted a Snapchat with Leah, captioning it, “Spend the day with me and my sister!!!!”

She documented their trip to restaurant Cava, revealing, “We destroyed those bowls.”

While spending time together, the two went shopping at the mall and enjoyed ice cream together.

After Jon and Kate called it quits in 2009, some of the kids, like Leah, Alexis, Aaden, and Joel, lived their mom, while Hannah and Colin stayed with their dad.

As a result, it’s been difficult for some of the kids to see each other.

Years ago, a source told Us Weekly, “Hannah loves her brothers and sisters. She would love to spend time with them. It just hasn’t been possible. They live in North Carolina, and she lives with her dad [and brother Collin] in Pennsylvania… It is sad. She does hope that at one point she can see her brothers and sisters. They were all very, very close and her leaving to go live with Jon had absolutely nothing to do with her brothers and sisters. She loves them to death.”

At the time, the insider claimed that Hannah and Kate weren’t close, saying, “She doesn’t really speak to her mom much… She’s focused on high school and getting into college.”

Earlier this year, Kate posted a rare pic of Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel while celebrating her sextuplets’ 20th birthday.

She wrote, “No more teenagers in this house! Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies!”

The reality star added, “I love you! Who feels old? I know I do!”

In the photo, her kids are all smiles as they pose with their chocolate birthday cake.

At the time, Jon also went live on Instagram and fans asked about the kids’ birthday.

He shared, “I can’t believe they are 20 either,” adding, “I wish all my kids a happy birthday.”

Hannah also marked the occasion with her own post. She shared photos of herself in a blue dress and wrote, “Made you look, twice #20thbirthday.”