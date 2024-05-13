Getty

Kate Gosselin celebrated her sextuplets' 20th birthdays on Instagram.

Posting a rare photo of Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel Gosselin, she wrote, “No more teenagers in this house! Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies!”

The reality star added, “I love you! Who feels old? I know I do!”

In the photo, her kids are all smiles as they pose with their chocolate birthday cake.

Their siblings, Hannah and Collin, were not pictured. They now live with their dad, Jon Gosselin.

Jon went live on Instagram over the weekend and fans asked about the kids’ birthdays.

He shared, “I can’t believe they are 20 either,” adding, “I wish all my kids a happy birthday.”

Hannah also marked the occasion with her own post. She shared photos of herself in a blue dress and wrote, “made you look, twice #20thbirthday”

Jon commented, “Happy 20th!!!! Daughter. ❤️u.”

