Kate Gosselin has broken her silence on the accusations made by her son Collin and ex-husband Jon Gosselin on Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the 2000s.”

In a lengthy statement to People magazine, the reality star said that her son Collin “has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years.”

“For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs. The decision to admit him was made by emergency room doctors following one of his many attacks/outbursts — this one involving his use of a weapon,” her statement to the outlet continued.

Both Jon and Collin have denied reports of violence by the 19-year-old.

On the Vice TV program, Collin accused him mom of being abusive and said that he was cut off from family members. Jon claimed he spent $1 million to get Collin out of the psychiatric hospital, previously telling DailyMail.com that the only known medical condition his son had was ADHD. He also said on the episode that a doctor told them there was “no diagnosis yet” regarding Collin.

In her statement, Kate said that her son’s son’s “unpredictable and violent behavior has sadly continued regularly towards Jon, Hannah and others around him” since her ex-husband removed him from treatment.

She added that Collin has a “distorted perception of reality” and that his fabrications are “just another heartbreaking facet of this fight.”

“All parent-child relationships are complex, but when mental illness is involved, it is incredibly complicated and painful, let alone easy for others on the outside to understand. All measures that were taken in our home were at the explicit recommendation of his pediatric psychiatrist and/or his team of specialists and were put into place to safeguard every member of our family, our friends as well as our family pets.”

She continued to tell People that she believes her son “remains a very troubled young man who continues to need a lot of help.” Gosselin confirmed she and her other children have not been involved in Collin’s life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies” towards them.

The “Kate Plus 8” alum also expressed support for what her daughter Mady posted on social media regarding Collin. The 22-year-old said she no longer has a relationship with her brother due to the alleged physical threats he made toward her in the past.

"I never wanted to have to speak up about this in order to allow my brother the ability to live privately after the conclusion of our family's TV show, but I've been overwhelmed by hate messages in the last few days and I feel I must set the record straight," Mady wrote on her Instagram story Thursday.

Her post continued, “I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s) who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year). Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior toward others based on their racial identity, gender identity, or religious beliefs to be in my life."

Kate said what her daughter wrote “is completely accurate” and that she appreciated her bravery in speaking out.