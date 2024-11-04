TJ Holmes & Amy Robach’s Post NYC Marathon Included ‘Lots of Vomiting’

Instagram

Over the weekend, TJ Homes and Amy Robach participated in the TCS New York City Marathon.

While Holmes was aiming for a “redemption run” after suffering an Achilles injury last month at the Chicago Marathon, he was struggling after the TCS New York City Marathon.

Alongside a pic of himself curled up on a couch with Amy by his side, he wrote, “How we got from the starting line to this ⬆️ … on a marathon day that included a near repeat disaster, tons of Twizzlers, iPhone chafing, hanging with Gov. Hochul, and vomiting. Lots and lots of 🤮.”

Amy opted to show photos of them at the marathon instead, where they met up with Jennifer Connelly and Chelsea Clinton.

She wrote, “We finished! First 20 were glorious - last 6 - the toughest I’ve had, ever. It was a gorgeous day with so many highs and a few lows - a huge thank you to the city of New York for pulling off another incredible day, arguably the best day of the year for the city: a day of community and unity and joy ❤️.”

The marathon was organized by New York Road Runners.

It seemed like Holmes’ participation in the TCS New York City Marathon was in question for a few weeks.

In October, Holmes opened up on his Achilles injury, which he aggravated after nearly colliding with another runner at the Chicago Marathon.

During an episode of “Morning Run,” he said, “I have a left Achilles injury, but instead of trying to help the left Achilles by putting more weight on my right, my right leg is now injured.”

Holmes was “compensating by putting more weight and emphasis on the left leg, which is already injured, and that is where everything falls apart. That's why I fell apart.”