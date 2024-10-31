Alexandra Daddario & Andrew Form Welcome First Child

Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario’s bundle of joy has arrived!

On Halloween, Daddario announced the birth of her first child with husband Andrew Form.

Along with a pic of their baby surrounded by candy, Alexandra wrote on Instagram, “I thought this was a weird bowl of candy.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In July, Daddario broke the news on her pregnancy after six months.

She told Vogue about why she decided to finally share the news, saying, “I want to be able to not have to hide and have someone print a photo of me eating a bagel at the bodega.”

Daddario admitted she had “complicated feelings” about her pregnancy without going into details, other than saying she had been pregnant before and “had loss.”

She said, “Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.”

Daddario said she is “finally embracing” her pregnancy, adding, “I can show it off.”