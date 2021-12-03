Alexandra Daddario & Andrew Form Engaged!

Getty Images

“The White Lotus” star Alexandra Daddario is getting married!

E! News confirms the 35-year-old is engaged to 52-year-old producer Andrew Form.

The news comes after Daddario was spotted with some new bling on her ring finger. Check out the pics here!

Yesterday, Daddario gushed over Andrew on Instagram, but didn't mention the engagement.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She wrote, in part, "The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion. You’re a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive..."

The star went on, "You’ve taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together. Right now I am looking at all the giant packages of gluten-free Oreos you surprised me with. It’s so many Oreos, it makes me laugh."

Speaking of their romance, she said, "I love how we have been chastised and separated by flight attendants on multiple international flights because we are like teenagers. Why does it all feel so different? This is the love they talk about in poems and Ed Sheeran songs. Andrew- you are the greatest, most formidable love of my life. I couldn’t be luckier."

Alexandra made it Instagram official with Andrew in May with a kissing post and the caption, "I love you...'and even that is an understatement.'"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

By July, they were hitting the red carpet together at the premiere of “The White Lotus” in the Pacific Palisades.