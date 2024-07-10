Getty Images

“The White Lotus” star Alexandra Daddario, 38, is going to be a mom!

Daddario is pregnant with her first child with husband Andrew Form, 55.

Alexandra broke the news to Vogue after keeping quiet about it for six months.

She decided to share the news, explaining, “I want to be able to not have to hide and have someone print a photo of me eating a bagel at the bodega.”

Alexandra wasn’t able to keep her pregnancy a secret while working on the second season of “Mayfair Witches.”

She said, “I was on set, and I was throwing up and having make-out scenes with my costars right after. By week five, I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to be able to hide this.’”

One of her co-stars questioned if she was pregnant after Alexandra told a crew member that she could not eat deli meats.

“I was like, ‘If I tell my job that I’m pregnant, I’m going to get a lot of time off to go throw up in peace,’” she continued. “I have wonderful co-stars who have kids, and everyone was very understanding about making out with a nauseous, vomiting girl.”

Daddario admitted she has “complicated feelings” about her pregnancy without going into details, other than saying she had been pregnant before and “had loss.”

She said, “Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.”

Daddario said she is “finally embracing” her pregnancy, adding, “I can show it off.”

The pregnancy news comes two years after Alexandra and Andrew tied the knot in New Orleans.

The pair met during the pandemic in New York City. She told Vogue, “I was waiting for my co-op to approve me so I was sleeping on an acquaintance’s couch and would take frequent walks. He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown. He turned back and said ‘hi’ just as I was turning around to glance back at him. I laughed and said ‘hi,’ and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner.”

“I said ‘okay’ against my better judgment,” Alexandra quipped. “Nowadays, you’re supposed to meet people on dating apps!”

The pair made it Instagram official in May 2021 with a kissing photo.