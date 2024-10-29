Paris Hilton Shares Halloween Costume Plans with Kids Phoenix & London (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Everything was rosy for Paris Hilton — wearing Oscar de la Renta — as she stepped out at the 2024 CFDA Awards in NYC on Monday night!

“Extra” spoke with Paris, who had a family night since her sister Nicky and mom Kathy were also in attendance, as well as her longtime pal Nicole Richie.

Paris shared, “We had a really fun flight over on my plane with my mom and Nicole, and we are just reminiscing of all the memories since we're little girls and it's just really fun.”

With Halloween days away, Paris teased her family’s “The Wizard of Oz” and "Rainbow Brite" photo shoots with her little ones Phoenix and London.

Hilton dished, "We planned Halloween early this year, so this weekend we had a whole family shoot, and it was so much fun. We did ‘Wizard of Oz’ since ‘Wicked’ is coming out… I dressed up as Glinda and then London was Dorothy, Phoenix was the little Munchkin and my husband was the Wizard of Oz, and then the dogs were dressed up as well... and then my little Pomeranian Ether was a scarecrow, which was so hilarious."

She went on, "Then we also did 'Rainbow Brite,' and the kids were all dressed up in the costumes as well the dogs, and it was just really cute just to have, like, our first family photo shoot with both kids."

So, will her kids be going trick-or-treating?

Paris answered, “They're so little, so my mom has been wanting to take them trick-or-treating. London is very little — she's going to be turning a year on 11/11 — but Phoenix, he's, like, walking around now, so think he'll enjoy it. So, we'll probably go earlier in the evening.”

Paris is fresh off performing her concert in L.A. She said, “The concert was the best night of my life — it was so incredible, and I am just so excited for future shows and going on tour and I was so happy that Kim [Kardashian] and Nicole came and all my family and friends, and it was just really special to have everyone in the audience, and then just telling me after how proud of me they were, and I just I'm just so proud… It's the most incredible night ever.”

Paris also teased what to expect from her and Nicole’s upcoming “The Simple Life” reunion special. She commented, “I'm so excited for my reunion special on Peacock with Nicole Richie. It's going to be so epic — we had so much fun together laughing, going back to Arkansas, and visiting the family and a lot of the people that we worked for. It was really just special just to go back there and just see everything and visit everybody.”

She elaborated, “We went and worked at Sonic again and that was so much fun just brought back so many memories, and Nicole dressed in the hot dog costume that they have which was so funny, and just doing a lot of the things that we did back in the day.”