Paris Hilton Says She Has a ‘Gift’ for Creating Iconic Phrases

Throughout her life, Paris Hilton has come up with some iconic phrases, like “sliving” and “That’s hot.”

How does she do it?

While playing a game of “Rent Free” with Bilt Rewards CEO Ankur Jain, Hilton shared, “It’s just a gift. I always stay true to myself. I work very hard and I’m just constantly doing iconic things.”

As for “Rent Free,” the game is similar to “Family Feud,” where celebrities like Paris answer questions posed to Bilt members, who can play along too. The game is available on the Bilt app.

Paris won rent for 10 people and 500,000 Hilton Honors Points for 10 Bilt members.