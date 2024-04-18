Paris Hilton’s ‘Trapped in Treatment’ Season 2 Will Uncover New Horrors in Troubled Teen Industry

Getty Images

Paris Hilton is continuing her advocacy work in the troubled teen industry.

The star traveled to Sacramento this week, where she joined state lawmakers to push for legislation aimed at cracking down on the industry, backing a bill to bring more transparency to treatment facilities.

She’s also delving into the dark secrets and controversial practices of the troubled teen industry for another season of her podcast “Trapped in Treatment,” set to premiere Season 2 on April 30. Listen to the trailer here.

The docu-style series is produced by iHeartPodcasts and London Audio, the podcast division of Paris Hilton’s next-gen media company 11:11 Media.

The podcast is hosted by Caroline Cole (a survivor) and Rebecca Mellinger Grone (Paris’ impact producer), and will focus on the World Wide Association of Specialty Programs and Schools (WWASPS), one of the largest and most notorious networks of schools in the troubled teen industry.

The season follows the story of one small-town Utah man who would become the mastermind behind an empire of troubled teen programs that would spread across the world. From children allegedly being kept in dog cages to being trapped in a foreign country, the lived experiences of surviving WWASPS is nothing short of horrifying.

Caroline and Rebecca interview survivors, family members, and former employees of WWASPS, providing groundbreaking first-hand accounts of a variety of alleged abuses, such as students confined in small spaces, forced feedings, and rape reenactments, among other unimaginable acts.

Paris said in a statement, “As a survivor, I feel so honored that ‘Trapped in Treatment’ has been able to help raise awareness and advocate for change within youth residential facilities... Our collective voice as survivors is stronger each time someone talks about their personal journey, and I thank each and every guest who has been brave enough to come forward on our podcast this season.”