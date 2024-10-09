Trisha Yearwood Breaks Silence After Garth Brooks’ Sexual Assault Allegations

Trisha Yearwood is standing by her man Garth Brooks after he was accused of sexual assault and rape by a former makeup artist.

On Tuesday, Trisha posted a pic of them performing together. She wrote on Instagram, “Love One Another #Vegas.”

Garth has been performing his residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, which is ending next March.

Earlier this week, Brooks briefly addressed the sexual assault allegations on “Inside Studio G.”

During the livestream, he said, “A lot’s happened in the last two weeks. Let’s address the elephant in the room, shall we? This thing is on, it’s gonna happen, and people are telling me it could be up to two years. Okay? So, my suggestion is, well, take a deep breath, we all just kind of settle in and let’s hold hands and take the trip together, because it is something that you cannot talk about. That’s all we can say about it.”

He added, “For those who joined us tonight to hear about that, I bid you a wonderful rest of your night, ’cause that’s the last we can say about it.”

Last week, a lawsuit was filed against Brooks that accuses him of rape, exposing his genitals, and sending sexually explicit texts to the makeup artist throughout 2019.

Ahead of the woman’s filing, Brooks filed a preemptive complaint last month, identifying himself as “John Doe.”

In Brooks’ filing obtained by “Extra,” he described the woman as “a lying extortionist who intended on destroying his professional reputation."

Brooks denied the allegations, insisting, “[Roe's] allegations are not true. [Roe] is well aware, however, of the substantial, irreparable damage such false allegations would do to Plaintiff’s well-earned reputation as a decent and caring person, along with the unavoidable damage to his family and the irreparable damage to his career and livelihood that would result if she made good on her threat to 'publicly file' her fabricated lawsuit. Indeed, such knowledge no doubt explains why [Roe] threatened to file suit through a 'confidential' demand letter rather than simply filing suit to redress her alleged (but untrue) injuries."

According to Brooks’ complaint, they worked together for 15 years, and she made “false and outrageous allegations of sexual misconduct” after he declined her request for “salaried employment and medical benefits.”

The woman has since released alleged text messages in a court filing, claiming that Brooks “pressured her to engage in sexting with him.”

Her legal team claimed Garth “encouraged [her] to speak in a sexualized manner to him.”

Garth has just filed a countersuit against the woman, who he named in the court docs obtained by “Extra.”

According to the papers, Brooks’ legal team filed the docs “to obtain relief” from the woman’s “ongoing attempted extortion, defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct.”

Garth is seeking compensatory and punitive damages caused by the woman’s “intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, and false light invasion of privacy.”