Trisha Yearwood’s $4.5M Nashville Home Hits the Market — Go Inside! (Exclusive)

Country superstar Trisha Yearwood is packing up her home sweet home in Nashville, and she invited “Extra’s” Alecia Davis inside!

The 6,500-s.f. house sits on four acres of land and lists for a cool $4.5 million.

Yearwood revealed that the kitchen is husband Garth Brooks’ favorite room, in fact it is where she cooked her first meal for Brooks.

“The kitchen is the heart of the home,” Trisha shared. “It's just welcoming and it's friendly.”

The space is also where she hosted celebrity friends like Ree Drummond — and since 2011 — it’s where she’s shot her Food Network show “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.”

Yearwood bought the home in 2000 and lived there before moving to Oklahoma with Garth.

Now, the couple has been spending time in Las Vegas for Brooks’ residency at Caesars Palace.

Trisha, who has been performing with her man, said, “It's fun. I love it because all the pressure is on him.”