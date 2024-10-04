Getty Images

Garth Brooks took the stage in Las Vegas on Thursday night, after denying recent sexual assault and rape allegations.

The country singer performed at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and later shared a concert pic on Instagram.

Garth wrote, “If there was ever a night that I really needed this, TONIGHT was that night! Thank you for my life!!!!! love, g.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday, obtained by “Extra,” an unnamed woman, referred to as “Jane Roe,” alleged that the country signer raped her, exposed his genitals to her, and sent sexually explicit texts to her throughout 2019.

Ahead of the woman’s filing, Brooks filed a preemptive complaint last month, obtained by “Extra.” He described the woman as “a lying extortionist who intended on destroying his professional reputation."

Thursday night Brooks issued a statement to Billboard, stating, “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of—ugly acts no human should ever do to another. We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.