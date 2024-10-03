Getty Images

Country singer Garth Brooks has been accused of sexual assault and rape by a makeup artist.

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday, obtained by “Extra,” the unnamed woman, referred to as “Jane Roe,” alleged that the country signer raped her, exposed his genitals to her, and sent sexually explicit texts to her throughout 2019.

In one incident alleged in the doc, Brooks stepped out of the shower “naked with an erection” as the woman was getting ready to do his hair and makeup. Brooks allegedly then put the woman’s hand on his penis and expressed interest in her performing “oral sex on him.”

Per the complaint, Brooks allegedly got “completely naked” when they shared a hotel room in Los Angeles for a 2019 taping of a Sam Moore Grammys tribute.

According to the docs, the woman was unaware that they were staying in a hotel room together until they arrived.

The woman accuses Brooks of raping her in the hotel suite, claiming that she “could not escape his physical domination.”

The docs added, “With cold disregard for Ms. Roe, when Brooks was finished, it was business as usual. Ms. Roe worked quickly to style his hair and do his makeup for the event so he was on time.”

After that encounter, Brooks allegedly discussed his sexual fantasies openly with her. The complaint stated, “Brooks increased the frequency of saying his sexual fantasies about her aloud, along with his physical gropings of her breasts while she was doing his hair and makeup."

According to the complaint, Brooks got possession of the woman’s’ phone in 2020 and “deleted most of the text messages that he had sent to her containing explicit sexual content.”

Per the complaint, they stopped working together in 2021 and she then moved to Mississippi.

Along with the allegations, the docs declared, “Brooks seized what he saw as an opportunity to subject a female employee to a side of Brooks that he conceals from the public. This side of Brooks believes he is entitled to sexual gratification when he wants it, and using a female employee to get it, is fair game."

Ahead of the woman’s filing, Brooks filed a preemptive complaint last month, identifying himself as “John Doe.”

In Brooks’ filing obtained by “Extra,” he described the woman as “a lying extortionist who intended on destroying his professional reputation."

Brooks denied the allegations, insisting, “[Roe's] allegations are not true. [Roe] is well aware, however, of the substantial, irreparable damage such false allegations would do to Plaintiff’s well-earned reputation as a decent and caring person, along with the unavoidable damage to his family and the irreparable damage to his career and livelihood that would result if she made good on her threat to 'publicly file' her fabricated lawsuit. Indeed, such knowledge no doubt explains why [Roe] threatened to file suit through a 'confidential' demand letter rather than simply filing suit to redress her alleged (but untrue) injuries."