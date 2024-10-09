Getty Images

Class is back in session on the new season of “Abbott Elementary.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Lisa Ann Walter, who is a scene-stealer as Melissa Schemmenti.

Lisa Ann opened up on the secret to the success of the show, saying, “The writers learn what we do and then also the audiences at home, we’re family to them so they come around to see, ‘Is this relationship going to work? Is Janine and Gregory going to work?’”

When asked if the relationship does work between Janine and Gregory, she played coy, saying, “I can’t tell.”

After three seasons of will they or won’t they, they did, with fans dying to find out if that connection is going to sizzle or fizzle!

As for what kind of student was she growing up, Lisa Ann answered, “Shocker, I talked a lot. I got into trouble because I was trying to make people laugh. I was class clown.”

Lisa Ann believes that her “Abbott Elementary” character would have “appreciated the smart-alecky” quality about her.