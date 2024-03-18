Getty Images

"Abbott Elementary's" Lisa Ann Walter and William Stanford Davis chatted with "Extra's" Melvin Robert at the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards.

Lisa gushed over William winning an award, saying, “Every single interview, they asked what I was looking forward to and I said, ‘Hugging and kissing William Stanford Davis,’ because I am so pleased and so happy that this man won and is recognized... He is also my neighbor and football-watching partner."

Walter also talked about the cameo that Bradley Cooper just made on "Abbott Elementary."

"That was exciting for me — I got a little giddy,” she admitted, adding that while she was giggling trying to talk to him, "It was stupid — I was stupid."

William insisted, "We all were."

Lisa said Quinta Brunson suggested she do a take where her character Melissa asks Bradley, “What are you doing here?” but it didn’t go as planned.

“I tried, but I was [giggling], ‘What are you doing here?’ Then I texted her later and said, ‘That was just Lisa being giddy.’ It was an actor choice, but also, it’s been a minute since I got to talk to sex on a stick."

The two teased the rest of the season of "Abbott,” with William saying of upcoming guest stars, "It will knock your socks off."

Lisa said that compared to Season 1, "It's even been better."