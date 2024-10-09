Diddy’s Lawyers Insist He’s Not a Flight Risk in Latest Bid to Post Bail

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs is hoping when it comes to posting bail it is three strikes — and he’s out.

“Extra” has obtained the new 31-page document Diddy’s lawyers just filed in the court, pleading their case to win his freedom on a $50-million bail.

Inside the papers, the attorneys insist he is not a flight risk calling him “one of the most recognizable people on earth.”

The lawyers add that he paid off the $18 million he owed on his $48 million south Florida mansion in August, two weeks before his arrest so it could be used as collateral.

The papers state that if Combs is allowed out before trial, a third party security force would monitor him 24/7 by GPS… with video cameras on him the entire time “if necessary.” He would also have no access to phones or the internet.

Two other judges have already denied Diddy’s release.

Combs is currently behind bars awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His next court date is set for Oct. 10.

Disturbing new allegations are stacking up against the imprisoned Combs, with news last week that 120 individuals intend to bring civil claims in court against him.

Tonight, ABC’s “Secret Life of Diddy” is taking a deep dive into the case.

Legal contributor Brian Buckmire is exposing what they found.

He said, “The baby oil, the guns, the videos, the corroborating statements from multiple alleged victims. there's so much to uncover in this story… when it comes to the allegations against Sean Combs… we’re learning that people contributed to these freak offs, both in terms of the transportation of sex workers, the setting up of these freak off parties… and then also the cleaning up and also silencing of some of these alleged victims. It was an entire network, an entire criminal enterprise, if you will.”

Buckmire added, “People are worried about where subpoenas are going to land next, who's going to be questioned, who's going to get a deal first to testify against Sean Combs.”

Looking at the case from a defense lawyer’s point of view, Buckmire said, “This court is notorious for having a high conviction rate, something in the high nineties, 98, 99 percent.”