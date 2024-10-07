Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mother Janice Smalls Combs is speaking out following his arrest last month.

Combs is currently behind bars awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Disturbing new allegations are stacking up against the imprisoned Combs, with news just last week that 120 individuals intend to bring civil claims against him. He has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

On Sunday, Janice shared a statement supporting her son via her lawyer Natlie G. Figgers.

She wrote, “I come to you today as a mother that is devastated and profoundly saddened by the allegations made against my son, Sean Combs. It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies.”

“To bear witness [to] what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words,” Janice continued. “Like every human being, my son deserves to have this day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”

She insisted, “I am not here to portray my son as perfect because he’s not.”

Janice understands he’s “made mistakes in the past” before going on to reference a video of Diddy abusing his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway.

“My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise,” she wrote.

Janice went on, “Sometimes a truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or too complicated to be believed. This is why I believe my son’s civil legal team opted to settle the ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit instead of contesting it until the end, resulting in a ricochet effect as the federal government used this decision against my son by interpretating it as an admission of guilt.”

She insisted that “not being entirely straightforward about one issue does not mean my son is guilty of the repulsive allegations and the grave charges leveled against him.”

Pointing out past cases, she said, “History has showed us how individuals can be wrongfully convicted due to their past actions or mistakes.”

She later added, “Watching the world make jokes and laugh at my son’s life crumbling before our eyes is something I can never forget. It is truly agonizing to watch the world turn against my son so quickly and easily over lies and misconceptions, without ever hearing his side or affording him the opportunity to present his side.”

She believes, “Lies thrown at him are motivated by those seeking financial gain, and not justice.”

“These individuals saw how quickly my son’s civil team settled his ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit, so they believe they can receive a quick payday by falsely accusing my son,” she wrote, adding, “False allegations of sexual assault thwart true victims of sexual violence from getting the justice they deserve.”

Janice said the “worst part” is watching Diddy “stripped of his dignity” over “what people choose to believe about him.”

She insisted, “My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side.”