Getty Images

Comedian Jeff Wittek is speaking out on his “Jeff FM” podcast about a Diddy party he attended around 2010.

Wittek said he attended the party with his then girlfriend who was invited after starring in one of the rapper’s music videos.

Jeff claimed, “I actually went to a Diddy lingerie sex party, ‘Freak Off’ party in Miami at a mansion that was like eight stories high and it just kept going up and the higher you went the weirder s**t was.”

The stunned star added, “I saw live sex happen that night and that’s the first time I saw that happen in my life!”

He went on, “And did I partake? No, but I got f**king drunk there… It's just crazy. I was literally there. I lived through it.”

Combs is currently behind bars awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Disturbing new allegations are stacking up against the imprisoned Combs, with news just this week that 120 individuals intend to bring civil claims in court against him.

In a Houston press conference on Tuesday morning, attorney Tony Buzbee announced that among the large group of people he represents, 25 were minors at the time of the alleged criminal activity, with claims of sexual assault and or abuse by Diddy and his associates.

In response to the new allegations, Diddy’s lawyer Erica Wolff told Page Six, “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.”