Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been behind bars for three weeks, facing federal charges and more than 100 new sex crime accusations, but he may still be as feared as ever.

According to a source, many continue to fear the repercussions of speaking out against the rap mogul.

They told People magazine, “He's so powerful. Everyone was afraid to cross him. Even though he's behind bars now, he's still so powerful. We all knew it even back then."

“Everyone always chalked it up to being a creative genius when it came to his obsession with controlling things,” the insider added. “He's incredibly smart. He knows a lot of people, and he's helped a lot of people — so a lot of people owe him. He knows that."

The source claimed that Diddy “is capable of a lot — much more than people think, even now."

While he’s in prison, there was been reports that he’s welding some kind of heavy power.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke to CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister, who broke the story on the 2016 video of Diddy assaulting his then girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Elizabeth explained, “Diddy obviously has more means than the typical inmate, right? He has a lot more access and connections than most people have, who are behind bars. The fact that he is able to hire attorneys who cost well over $1,000 per hour, that is going to put him in a much different position than the typical inmate.”

There has just been a protective order filed by the new judge Arun Subramanian, who is handling Diddy’s case.

In the docs obtained by “Extra,” a judge has ruled that evidence gathered by the government must remain under wraps.

The judge objects against posting anything online before the trail since it could identify witnesses who may be “subject to intimidation or obstruction” and whose lives could be “subject to risk of harm.”