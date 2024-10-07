‘Secret Life of Diddy’ Primetime Special Explores Rapper's Downfall

The primetime special “Secret Life of Diddy — A Special Edition of 20/20” about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ downfall is dropping this week.

Combs is currently behind bars awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Disturbing new allegations are stacking up against the imprisoned Combs, with news just last week that 120 individuals intend to bring civil claims against him. He has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

“Secret Life of Diddy — A Special Edition of 20/20” will explore the rapper’s arrest and the shocking allegations against him and promises “new reporting and new details as the allegations of his alleged criminal enterprise, involving ‘freak offs,’ drugs and sex trafficking, continue to come to light.”

Those speaking out in the special include rapper Ray J and R. Kelly survivor Lizzette Martinez who shares an encounter she shared with Combs. Tiffany Reid, a friend of Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, will also share intimate details about Combs and Ventura’s relationship.

“Secret Life of Diddy — A Special Edition of 20/20” airs at 10:02 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, on ABC, and will stream the next day on Hulu.

Netflix is also producing a docuseries from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson about the charges against Diddy. No word yet on when the project will premiere.