Wendy Williams Breaks Silence on Diddy Allegations, Says She ‘Called It’

Getty Images

One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ biggest critics Wendy Williams is breaking her silence about the mounting allegations against the rap mogul.

Williams is feeling vindicated after warning people about Combs for years.

In an interview with DailyMail.com, Williams said, “What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people, ‘Wendy, you called it,’ including some people from my family who have said the same.”

Wendy also weighed in on the uncovered video of Diddy assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a L.A. hotel in 2016.

Williams commented, “To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled… it was just horrific.”

She noted, “But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It’s just so horrible.”

Combs is currently firing back from behind bars against more than 100 shocking and salacious new claims.

In a Houston press conference on Tuesday morning, attorney Tony Buzbee announced that among 125 people he represents, 25 were minors at the time of the alleged criminal activity, with claims of sexual assault and or abuse by Diddy and his associates.

One of the alleged victims was 9 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

Buzbee also said, “Several of the individuals [I represent]… were drug-tested and drugs were found in their system. Weird drugs, drugs that you probably never heard of.”

He added, “One in particular that continues to pop up is a drug called Xylazine, or tranq, which based on our research is known as a horse tranquilizer.”

Buzbee hopes to “expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors,” adding, “We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates.”

In response to the new allegations, Diddy’s lawyer Erica Wolff told “Extra,” “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.”

Wolff added, “That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”