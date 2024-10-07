Teresa Giudice Says ‘House of Villains’ Is 'Definitely' Easier Than ‘RHONJ’ (Exclusive)

Getty

Teresa Giudice, Wes Bergmann, and Safaree are dishing on “ House of Villains” for Season 2.

“Extra” sat down with the three, with the two men joking that they were terrified of Teresa.

Wes commented, “She threatened to put a dead horse in my bed. She said not to ‘cross me.’ She did a lot of Mafia, very like, stereotypical stuff.”

Teresa added, “I said, ‘Only if he would go against me.’”

Teresa’s daughters were “excited” about her joining the show. They told her, “Mom, you’re gonna kill it.”

The show required Teresa to be more strategic than being on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Giudice shared, “My strategy was just to be myself and of course if someone went against me, then they would see the villain that would come out of me, which that did happen a few times.”

She also teased an explosive moment involving her roommate on the show, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, saying, “I can’t wait to see if Wes had my back.”

Wes teased, “It’s, like, instant iconic scene.”

Safaree added, “Teresa’s used to being in a 700,000-foot closet and now you got to be in this little twin bed and someone next to you. People going to go crazy.”

When asked if that tension led to conflicts, Teresa answered, “You would have to ask Tiffany that.”

Safaree spoke about opening up during the show about his split from Nicki Minaj. He commented, “It felt good to let it out because I have a lot of things built up inside me and I’m never able to express myself.”

He went on, “I thought I could put my trust and talk to Wes and the things I was saying to him, he would make fun of me behind my back to other people.”

Wes quipped, “His life’s been downhill since that breakup… Her career skyrocketed the second that she left him.”

Safaree clarified, “I left.”

Wes also some shady takes on fellow contestants Jessie Godderz and Richard Hatch!

Wes joked, “[Richard]’s rusty, though. Like, he creaks when he walks.”

The three would be down for a Season 3!

“Extra” also spoke with Tiffany, who shared her take on her tension with Teresa.

Tiffany commented, “I’m like, ‘Listen, I’m New York, you’re Jersey. What’s up? I felt like I could do that with Teresa. I felt like she was street enough, strong enough to handle it, so I gave it to her and she handled herself very well.”

Though there was some name-calling between Tiffany and Teresa, they “definitely shook on it” at the end.