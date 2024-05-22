Melissa Gorga Calls Out Teresa Giudice’s ‘Sick’ Comments About Late Parents (Exclusive)

Getty

Melissa Gorga stopped by Edge at Hudson Yards in NYC to talk “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 14 with “Extra’s” Billy Bush.

She spoke about her and husband Joe Gorga’s rift with his sister Teresa Giudice, saying, “I have already ended that and I think so has she… it’s done.”

Billy pointed out there is “such stubbornness” within the family, and Melisa replied, “I’m a bull, I’m the Aries.”

Bush went on to ask who would win in a fight… Melissa’s husband Joe Gorga or Teresa’s husband Luis Ruelas.

She insisted, “I don't want to even think about that,” but from the sidelines Joe chimed in, “Come on!” insisting he could “drop” him.

Melissa said from the outside people might think, “You guys are a family, get it together,” but confessed, “It is not that easy. She has never been happy for us or our marriage.”

Billy brought up that Teresa’s daughter Milania got into a minor car accident, and Gorga replied, “I’m so happy she’s okay.”

Will she reach out? Melissa explained, “Right now, no one is on talking terms with anyone.”

Melissa also called out Teresa’s comments about her and Joe’s late parents, after she said she felt like they give her signs she’s on the right track.

Gorga wasn’t having it. She said, “This is a sick statement that she made,” explaining of the siblings, “What I'm saying is you even want to take that away from [Joe]? Make him feel they're not approving of his actions? It's a control aspect and I don't care what show you got on first. You're not controller of me, my husband or my family. So she can take the drama, you can be the queen of the show, but you're not the queen of me, my life, my house or my family.”

She said this of Teresa, “You can keep the queen of toxicity that's on you. But I don't want to be the queen of toxicity… I'm happy with what I have, living a happy life.”

Joe later joked, “I'm getting a sign... I'm close to heaven.”

He went on, “What should I do? Should I bash her? No! No! Know what I'm gonna do? I'm gonna take the right road and not do anything. Cause that's my sister.”

Plus, Joe dished on how he and Melissa are keeping things hot after 20 years of marriage!

He insisted, “The key is you gotta keep it in the bedroom,” adding, “Anything she wants me to be I’ll be as long as she’s turned on.”

Melissa added that he is romantic, saying, “Honestly, we date, we have fun, we’re best friends, we travel together, we spend a lot of time together.”

They also opened up about their children Antonia, 18, and Gino, 14, with Melissa calling them "down to earth" and "good kids."

Antonia recently left for college and Joe said Melissa "cried multiple, multiple times," and she said Joe had "one good cry."

Now, Antonia's back, and Melissa said, "She's thriving, she loved it."

Melissa's business is going well too!

She praised Bravo for helping her grow her women's boutique Envy.