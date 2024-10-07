Getty Images

After less than two years of marriage, it looks like Kanye West and Bianca Censori could be over.

According to TMZ, the two have been telling their inner circle that they split “a few weeks ago.”

Sources told the outlet that Ye has been expressing his desire to live in Tokyo, where he has been spotted without Bianca.

Kanye and Bianca were last spotted shopping together in late September.

Backgrid

In January 2023, TMZ reported that Kanye and Bianca had a private wedding ceremony.

It was later revealed that they legally married on December 20, 2022, with the help of a “confidential marriage license.”

A source told DailyMail.com, “Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate, and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them. For that reason, they've been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don't think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down.

West seemingly paid tribute to his lady in a song called “Censori Overload.”