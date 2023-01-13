Kim K’s Cryptic Post After Kanye’s ‘Wedding’ to Bianca Censori

Getty Images

It looks like Kanye West is married to Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori, but what does his ex, Kim Kardashian, think?

On Friday morning, Kim posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Kim posted, “I’m in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do.”

Kim did leave up some quotes, though. One read, “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you,” while another read, “People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that.”

TMZ reported that Kanye and Bianca had a private wedding ceremony, but it is unclear if they actually filed for a marriage certificate.

Last week, Kanye was spotted wearing a ring on that finger in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, Kanye and Bianca were spotted having a bite to eat at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills in a photo obtained by TMZ.

Last month, West seemingly paid tribute to his lady in a song called “Censori Overload.”

In the track, Kanye rapped, “And the Bible said, 'I can’t have any more sex till marriage.’”

In November, Kim and Kanye settled their divorce.

According to the papers obtained by "Extra," the two agreed to joint custody and would share “equal access” to their four children.

Kanye has also agreed to pay $200,000 per month to Kim in child support.

The two have agreed to split the costs for the kids’ education and security.

As part of the settlement, the two will need to go through mediation if they can’t see eye-to-eye on anything regarding their children. If one party decides not to take part in mediation, the other party gets to make the decision by default.

The division of assets will be determined by their prenup.