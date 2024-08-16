Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Kanye West have been beefing for years, and it looks like she just took another jab at him!

Though her “The Tortured Poets Department” song “thanK you aIMee” is rumored to be about Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, Taylor just released a live mash-up of “thank You aimEe” and “Mean,” which she performed in London last month.

While the original title’s capital letters spelled out KIM, the new one spells out YE, Kanye’s legal name since 2021.

The release comes after news broke that Taylor’s "TTPD" blocked Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign’s joint album “Vultures 2” from the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

“TTPD” has been number one for 14 weeks!

Kanye recently name-dropped Taylor and her boyfriend Travis Kelce in his new song “Lifestyle.”

He raps, “I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce.”

In response to the song, Travis’ dad Ed Kelce wrote on his alleged Facebook, “Mental illness on full display.”

Ed went on to clarify his comments, writing, “I feel the need to clarify that my comment on Kanye West was not so much a criticism as it was my thoughts on his mental health. His behaviors and comments beyond Taylor indicate a paranoia and over-inflated sense of self worth. While it would be easy to attribute his actions to drug use, throughout history there's been no shortage of clean and sober people displaying the same traits. This is a talented guy and hopefully he's getting help with these issues.”

Taylor and Kanye’s feud started in 2009 when he interrupted her acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs.

Though they moved past that moment, the two became enemies after he included lyrics about her in his song “Famous.”

He raps, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”