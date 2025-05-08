Getty Images

“NCIS” star Sean Murray and his wife Carrie have settled their divorce, People magazine reports.

The exes are legally divorced following a judgment filed on Tuesday.

Docs obtained by People reveal the dissolution of marriage was uncontested, and that they will equally divide their pension plans and retirement accounts.

Sean and Carrie share children Caitlyn, 17, and River, 15. They signed papers indicating matters like custody, child support, spousal support, division of property, taxes, and legal fees would be handled privately.

Carrie filed for divorce in April 2024, and listed their date of separations as March 18, 2024.

She originally asked for joint legal and primary physical custody of the children. She also asked Sean for spousal support and to pay her attorney fees. Carrie also wanted to terminate the court’s ability to order to her pay Sean spousal support.

When the actor responded, he asked for joint legal and physical custody. He agreed to spousal support, but asked that the possibility of her paying him support in the future be reserved.

Months before they split, Carrie celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on Instagram.

In November 2023, in a now deleted post, she wrote, "18 years of marriage and you still open the car door and pull out my chair. It’s true when they say, 'It’s the little things that matter the most.’”