Taylor Swift Returns to Stage in London After Foiled Vienna Terror Plot

Getty Images

Taylor Swift returned to the stage with her Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

Decked out in sequins and thigh-high boots, she belted out hits from every era of her huge catalog.

Taylor performed to a packed crowd at Wembley, which holds 90,000 fans, and was joined by her friend Ed Sheeran. They performed "Everything Has Changed” and “End Game” along with Sheeran's track “Thinking Out Loud.”

Her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who joined her at previous U.K. shows, was not there. His NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are hosting the Detroit Lions for a preseason game on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s concert went down under high security, one week after a foiled terrorist plot forced the cancellation of her three planned shows in Vienna.

“Extra” spoke with Variety’s Jem Aswald, who pointed out, “There have been some very serious matters around this tour… There was that horrible, horrible stabbing incident with the children in England a couple of weeks ago.”

He continued, “As great as the tour has been, I wouldn't be surprised if they're kind of glad that at least this leg of it is almost over, because nobody wants things like this happening.”