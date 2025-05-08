Getty Images

Smokey Robinson’s attorneys are speaking out after the singer was hit with a $50-million sexual assault lawsuit.

Four of Robinson’s former housekeepers have accused the 85-year-old R&B legend and his wife Frances Robinson of multiple crimes, including sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and gender violence.

The shocking allegations span from 2007-2024. Each of the women describes being attacked in a blue bedroom inside his home.

Their allegations were detailed in a press conference Wednesday in L.A., at which three of Robinson’s accusers appeared in person, with the fourth appearing via Zoom. All four were masked to conceal their identities.

Christopher Frost, founding partner at Frost LLP told “Extra” in a statement, “We are responding on behalf of our clients Smokey and Frances Robinson. We will have more to say in the coming days as we make our legal response, and in time Mr. Robinson will respond in his own words. As this case progresses, the evidence (the crucial element that guides us) will show that this is simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon — $50 million dollars, to be exact.”

The statement continued, “Through this process we have seen the bizarre theatrics of yesterday’s news conference, as the plaintiffs’ attorneys outlined vile, false allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, trying to enlist the public as an unwitting participant in the media circus they are trying to create. We ask anyone following this case to reserve judgment as the evidence comes to light and all the actual facts of the case unfold.”

Front insisted, “We will be addressing the numerous aspects of the complaint that defy credulity as well as issues relating to purported timelines, inconsistencies, and relationships between the plaintiffs and others.”



Furthermore, he stated, “We will be asking the Court to dismiss the lawsuit. We will also be asking the Court to address that in their statements to the press about Mr. Robinson, the plaintiff’s attorneys have reached beyond the bounds of liberties that even lawyers are typically allowed in this context.”

John W. Harris and Herbert Hayden, attorneys for the plaintiffs, responded to Frost’s statement, telling “Extra,” "We stand behind our four clients' truthful claims, which are neither false nor vile, but clearly describe Mr. Robinson's despicable criminal acts."

Smokey previously reacted to the lawsuit, telling DailyMail.com, “I am appalled. I can't speak about this right now."

While Robinson didn’t want to elaborate on the lawsuit, the complaint alleges that Smokey caused “severe and excruciating pain” without consent.

According to the docs, obtained by "Extra," Robinson used “physical barriers, force, threats of force” to stop the women from leaving the alleged sexual assaults.

One of the women, Jane Doe 1, claimed in the complaint that Frances had “full knowledge of his prior acts of sexual misconduct” and “failed to take the appropriate corrective action” to block his “deviant misconduct.”

The woman claimed that the first sexual assault incident against her happened in 2023. After the first alleged incident, she allegedly faced “repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment.”

Another woman, Jane Doe 2, claimed that she was “forced to resign” in 2020 after six years of working for Robinson. Starting in 2016, she allegedly dealt with “repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment.”

In the complaint, Jane Doe 3 alleges that Robinson raped her “at least 20 times” while she was working for him from 2012-2024.

Jane Doe 4 claimed that she quit in 2024 after 17 years, due to “continued” sexual assaults and sexual harassment from Robinson, who she alleges first “forced her into his bedroom and raped her” in 2007.

The women are also accusing the Robinsons of creating a hostile work environment.