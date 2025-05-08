Getty Images

Weeks after Pope Francis’ death, Cardinal Robert Prevost was announced as the new pope on Thursday morning.

Prevost made history as the first American pontiff. His papal name is Pope Leo XIV.

After the announcement, celebrities took to social media to celebrate!

Director Spike Lee wrote on Instagram, “The VATICAN Voted In ROBERT FRANCIS PREVOST As Their 267th PONTIFF. He Is The 1st P0PE From The UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,Born In Chicago,Illinois. And For My NEW YAWK KNICKS FANS His Alma Mater Is VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY (BRUNSON,HART And BRIDGES Won NCAA Rings At VILLANOVA)What A HOLY BLESSING. 🙏🏾THE KNICKERBOCKERS ARE G🏀-NNA WIN THE 2024-2025 NBA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. IT IS DIVINITY.GOD BLESS.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾And Dat’s Da H🏀LY TRUTH,RUTH. YA-DIG❓SHO-NUFF💜💜💜💜💜.”

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Piers Morgan wrote on X, “Congratulations to Chicago Cardinal Robert Prevost, who becomes Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope in history. A close confidant of Pope Francis, and seen to be a ‘compromise candidate’ who will pursue a similarly progressive agenda.”

Earlier today, white smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, confirming that the conclave of voting cardinals had chosen a pope to succeed the late Pope Francis.

Large crowds had celebrated the news in St. Peter's Square as the world awaited learning the identity of the new pontiff.

Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti shared the news from the central balcony in St. Peter’s Square, telling the crowd, "Habemus Papam!” which translates to: “We have a pope!”

Prevost then made his first appearance, telling the faithful, "Peace be with you."