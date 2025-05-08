Tyler Henry Marries Clint Goldwin

Celebrity medium Tyler Henry is a married man!

On Wednesday, Henry announced his marriage to musician Clint Goldwin.

Alongside a pic of the couple at the Beverly Hills courthouse, Tyler wrote on Instagram, “Today, we are married. Life with you is an endless sleepover with my best friend and life’s just getting started. I knew when we met nearly a decade ago that you would be the one, and that conviction only grew stronger with every day. Best premonition ever! ☺️💍”

Henry also posted a close-up of their wedding cake topper on his Instagram Stories.

After seeing the post, several celebrities commented, including Jenna Dewan, Amanda Kloots and Ricki Lake.

Jenna wrote, “Ohhh Tyler this brings me so much joy! Congratulations! ❤️”

Amanda wrote, “Omg you guys!!!!! Congratulations to you both!!! What a beautiful day!”

Ricki added, “Yauauayayayayayayayay! Congratulations to you both! 👏👏👏👏❤️”

It’s unclear how long Tyler and Clint had been engaged before the marriage.

In 2019, Tyler opened up about the possibility of a marriage in his future. He told E! News, “It's actually tricky, because I have so much bias. You know, with ourselves, we have our own hopes and fears and expectations. And so, it's actually hard to get a read on myself and my future. But I'm thankful for the present. I'll see where it leads."