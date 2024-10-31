Tyler Henry on Emotional Reading with Rob Gronkowski: ‘That Was Wild’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Tyler Henry is the medium to the stars!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Tyler about his Netflix show “Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry,” in which he does live readings with celebs.

One of the stars Tyler sat down with was Rob Gronkowski, who got emotional in a reading Tyler described as “wild” and “intense.”

Of Rob’s reaction, Tyler said, “I think of tears as something that actually is an indication that there’s healing happening.”

Henry explained why he opted for live readings, saying, “The live component of this is so important for me to demonstrate because it’s unfiltered and unedited.”

Tyler doesn’t see dead people during his readings. He said, “It’s not like ‘The Sixth Sense.’ I just really kind of learned how to get into an altered state of consciousness where I kind of just go into a place of active imagination.”

Tyler also revealed three things you might not know about him! He shared, “I make stained glass windows… I do paintings… I can stand on my tippy-tippy toes for extended durations of time like a ballerina.”