Kim Kardashian Tears Up Over Kanye West Divorce in ‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 Trailer

Check out the new drama-filled trailer for the third season of “The Kardashians”!

This season, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie juggle motherhood, co-parenting, and building their own empires amid some family drama!

In the trailer, Kim is seen breaking down in tears while telling Khloé that she is “not okay.”

Calling it a “hard day,” Kim is seemingly referencing her divorce with Kanye West.

In another part of the trailer, Kendall comments, “I don’t know how Kim handles everything with her ex-husband.”

During a conversation with Kris, Kim is seemingly talking about Kanye, saying, “He has made up the most insane narrative.”

Kim stresses, “We stay silent through all the lies for my kids.”

The trailer also focuses on Khloé’s melanoma scare! Khloé admits, “This is way more serious than I anticipated it to be.”

The family expresses concern over Khloé weight loss and lack of sleep.

Watch Khloé shut down reconciliation rumors about her and Tristan Thompson, saying, “No chances.”

The trailer includes the tension between Kim and Kourtney, who claims, “My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity.”

When Kim finds out that Kourtney is upset with her, she admits she was “confused.” She says, “I am confused how this narrative came into her head. I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.”

This season, Kylie wants to raise awareness on beauty standards that the family is setting. She stresses, “I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did… I wish I’d never touched anything to begin with.”

Hulu