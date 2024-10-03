Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers is pregnant!

In a music video for Eminem’s new song “Temporary,” Hailie is seen handing a Lions jersey with “Grandpa” written on the back to Eminem, who seems beyond shocked while holding up a sonogram.

The news comes nearly five months after Hailie tied the knot with Evan McClintock.

The video also featured clips from Hailie and Evan’s wedding at Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Michigan.

In one clip, Eminem gets emotional seeing Hailie in her wedding dress on her special day. While he seems to control his emotions at first, he is eventually unable to hold back tears as they hug.

At one point, Hailie hands him a card, which he reads and is visibly affected by the words.

Later in the video, Eminem and Hailie share a sweet father-daughter dance at her wedding.

The touching video also features Polaroids and vintage footage of Hailie and Eminem throughout her life.

On Tuesday, Eminem teased the release of the music video with a pic of Hailie taken during the making of “The Eminem Show.”

He captioned the Instagram, “The tears are temporary.”

“Temporary,” featuring Skylar Grey,” is a song from his latest album “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).”

Hailie recently shared her reaction to “Temporary” on her “Just a Little Shady” podcast.