Eminem Set to Open 2024 MTV VMAs

Getty Images

Eminem is taking the stage at 2024 MTV Video Music Awards!

The rapper is set to open the show at New York’s UBS Arena on Sept. 11.

It could be a record breaking night for Eminem. The star is up for eight awards this year, and if he wins even one he will be the most celebrated male artist in the show’s history.

Right now Eminem and Peter Gabriel are tied for the lead with 13 wins each. Eminem is also the second most nominated musician of all time with 67 nods, just falling short of Madonna’s 71.

Eminem joins an A-list lineup of performers at the VMAs that already includes Anitta, KAROL G, LL Cool J, Shawn Mendes, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Benson Boone, Lisa, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and Sabrina Carpenter.

The show’s host, Megan Thee Stallion, will also pull double duty and perform, and this year’s Video Vanguard Award honoree Katy Perry will treat fans to a medley of her biggest hits!

Fans can check out the full list of nominees here.