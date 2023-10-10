Instagram

Eminem and Hailie Jade Scott enjoyed a father-daughter day in Detroit over the weekend!

In a rare public appearance, the rapper and podcaster watched the Detroit Lions beat the Carolina Panthers 42 - 24 at Ford Field.

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, posted a pic of himself in suite wearing a Lions hoodie and wrote in the caption, “Detroit strong!!! 💪💪💪🦁🦁🦁let’s f--kin gooooo!!!!”

“The Real Slim Shady” artist added a video of himself cheering on the team with Hailie by his side.

Hailie also shared a few moments from the game on her Instagram. In one pic she’s posing in the suite wearing a Katrina Faux Leather Moto Jacket paired with a Lions hat, while in a video her fiancé Evan McClintock is proudly waving a Lions flag.

The 27-year-old even shared a photo of what appears to be chicken tenders, fries, ketchup and ranch as a nod to Taylor Swift.

In the caption she wrote, “football, family & seemingly ranch 🏈”

Recently, a photo of Taylor at Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 24 went viral. In the photo, Swift is posing with someone, but in front of her is a plate of food. The account @tswifterastour shared the pic with the caption, “Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!”

