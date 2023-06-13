Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott Marries BF Matt Moeller

AlainaMarieScott/Instagram

Eminem is the father of the bride!

The rapper’s daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, married Matt Moeller on June 9 in Detroit, Michigan, posting about her big day on Instagram.

“June 9, 2023, simply one of the best days of my life🤍 in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours,” Alaina wrote in the June 12 post.

The 30-year-old also shared sweet photos of her and the groom along with a group shot of the wedding party, which included her sister Hailie Jade, who served as her maid of honor.

For her special day, the bride wore an embellished mermaid gown complemented by a bejeweled headband and a trailing veil. Matt donned a white tuxedo jacket and black bow tie.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2021 after seven years together. “This moment. this life❤️ yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU,” Alaina captioned the Instagram post at the time.

Alaina was adopted by Eminem in the early 2000s. Her biological mother, Dawn Scott, was the twin sister of the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Mathers. Dawn passed away from a suspected drug overdose in 2016, according to People magazine.

Wedding bells are certainly ringing in the family: Sister Hailie got engaged in February to longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock, who spoke about asking Eminem for his blessing.

“I was just looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious. I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], ‘All right. I got to do it right now or I’m not doing it today. I’m going to have to schedule some other time,’” Evan told Hailie on her podcast “Just a Little Shady.”