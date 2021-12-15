Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott Engaged to Boyfriend Matt Moeller!

Instagram/Getty

Congrats are in order for Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott, who just got engaged!

The 28-year-old shared the big news on Instagram, along with a pic of longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller down on one knee for a rooftop proposal in Detroit.

Other photos show the couple kissing and a close-up of Alaina’s emerald-cut ring.

She wrote in the caption, "This moment. this life❤️ yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU."

Back in July, Scott gushed over Moeller as they celebrated seven years together. "While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same - you are my favorite person. You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do. Happy anniversary, ILY❤️."

Eminem, 49, raised Alaina, who is the biological daughter of his ex-wife Kim Scott’s sister Dawn. Dawn died in 2016 of a suspected drug overdose.

He told Rolling Stone in 2004, "I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of [my daughter] Hailie. I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at."

Reflecting on parenting, he said, "Teach them right from wrong as best I can, try not to lose my temper, try to set guidelines and rules and boundaries. Never lay a hand on them."