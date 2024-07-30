Eminem Claims Machine Gun Kelly Hooked Up with His Mom

Getty Images

It looks like Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly’s beef is alive and well.

In a new interview with Complex magazine, Eminem sat down with his younger self, which was created by AI company Metaphysics.

During an intense moment, the younger version of Eminem said, “MGK f**ked your mother.”

Eminem responded, “He did, but she’s your mother too.”

MGK and Eminem's mom Debbie Nelson have not commented on Eminem's claim.

While Eminem has been estranged from his mom Debbie Nelson, MGK and Eminem have been famously feuding for over 10 years, ever since MGK tweeted about Em’s daughter, Hailie Jade, who was under 18 at the time. In 2012, Machine Gun Kelly called Hailie “hot as f**k.”

In 2018, Eminem dissed MGK with his song “Not Alike,” and Kelly responded with his song “Rap Devil.”

Eminem came back at MGK with “Killshot.”

In other parts of the Complex interview, Eminem slams the younger AI version of himself for some of his past life decisions.

Eminem is currently promoting his new album “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce),” bidding farewell to his famous alter ego.

During the interview, Eminem told his younger self, “I invented you because my life was f**ked up. My music was going nowhere and I was broke.

“You didn’t fix anything. You actually made that sh*t worse,” he admitted. “You’re the reason I had to self-medicate. Because of you I almost lost my f**king career, my f**king family, my life.”