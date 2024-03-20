‘Dre’s Anatomy’: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop & 50 Cent Star in Hilarious Sketch

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Dr. Dre and friends teamed up for a hilarious “Grey’s Anatomy” spoof on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The same day the rapper received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Kimmel aired the “Dre’s Anatomy” sketch starring Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Kimmel… along with a cameo from Eminem.

In the video, Jimmy is wheeled into the ER, where Dre declares, “This man has no penis.”

Snoop tries looking with a magnifying glass and 50 Cent even brings in a telescope. Eventually, Dre is able to remove what looks like a piece of bubble gum.

A confused Jimmy asks him to “put it back,” then says he’s there for a colonoscopy.

Snoop tells him to “relax” and puts a mask over his face. Soon the monitors start going off and Dre hears a beat and they start turning up the volume and dancing.

A voice-over comes on advertising a fake show called “EM.” Eminem comes on the screen holding a syringe and delivers his famous line, “You only get one shot,” as 50 Cent walks by and quips, “One shot? I’ve been shot nine times.” Eminem responds, “That’s a weird flex, but okay.”

All the guys were on hand Tuesday as Dre received his star. Watch his full speech as he declares he’s “nowhere near done.”