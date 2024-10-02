Adam Rose/Prime Video

Travis Kelce is the man of the moment as he gets ready to debut his hosting skills!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush was exclusively with Travis on his brand-new playing field, the set of “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”

When Kelce isn’t still breaking records in the NFL, like becoming Kansas City Chiefs’ career receptions leader, he’s making his mark off the field with acting and now hosting “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”

Discussing his post-NFL plans, Kelce said, “I’ll tell you what, I enjoyed game shows as a kid so maybe this is the lane. I’m enjoying it today.”

Referencing his role in “Grotesquerie,” Kelce added, “I’ve dabbled in the scripted world, into the acting world… I feel like an amateur, but I do enjoy it.”

When Billy mentioned seeing Chris Pratt outside the set, and suggested that they do a movie together, Travis said, “It’d be cool just to even be in the acting world and doing something as cool as Chris is. But yeah, I know that’s too far down the line for me to even fathom just because I haven’t really, you know, got good at that profession yet. But it’s definitely something, I’m dipping my toe in the water to see how it feels and yeah, we’ll see what the future holds.”

Kelce is definitely comfortable in the spotlight, which has been magnified amid his relationship with Taylor Swift.

He said, “I think it was all the home videos my mom used to have with the old camcorder, the handheld joint, at the house. I just always felt comfortable with the camera on me and the lights on me. Sure enough, I love a good challenge. I get excited for a challenge, something that I haven't done before is something that really makes me focus and be or do something that I haven't done before. There's something about that that I got a love for.”

Kelce also discussed his love for game shows, recalling, “When I was a kid, I used to literally play hooky from school… I used to sit there and just watch game shows all day and it’s always been something for me and I always imagined I would enjoy it and sure enough as I’m doing it today, I’m enjoying it.”

“Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” is a modern twist of FOX’s iconic show “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?”

Looking back at his own days as a fifth grader, Travis commented, “Sports fueled me. In terms of school, I was one of those kids that tested rather high. I was playing sports more than studying, that’s for sure.”

Travis said of the questions on the game show, "I'd say the STEM, science, math, things like that, that's kind of where my realm is and I just stay in there. But any history questions, I'm like, 'I don't know if anybody knows that,' and sure enough, everybody does but me."

Trav said it's hard not to jump in and help out the contestants, laughing, "They will fire me if I give them any help. I have to be up here with a poker face because there is a lot of money on the line. But you already know, it's in my heart to help everyone out. I'm a team player. I'm a team player."

He also noted that brother Jason would probably do well on the show! "He was very studious. He was an honors student, he tested well and all that and everything. He decided to be in all advanced classes. I was like that's too much homework for me! But yeah, Jason, I think he would do pretty good. I'll be interested to hear him talk about it when he sees it."