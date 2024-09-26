Donna Kelce on How Travis Handles Taylor Swift Spotlight: ‘He Loves Life’ (Exclusive)

Donna Kelce chatted with “Extra’s” Jenny Taft as she teamed up with Brooke Shields to help raise awareness about better health with the THRIVE@50+ campaign.

Donna’s two boys, Jason and Travis Kelce, both grew up to be NFL superstars, and Travis is now dating the most famous woman on the planet, Taylor Swift!

She said of raising two boys, “There was a lot of fighting, there was a lot of jumping off of buildings, there were broken windows, broken arms.”

Reflecting on Travis’ rising star, Donna said he’s on “top of the world,” pointing out he has “another Super Bowl ring under his belt.”

She said, “It just seems like his life is on a trajectory that just is rising every single day and every time I turn around I'm seeing him doing something different whether it's on the golf course or at a concert or whatever, he's just having his best life right now.”

The Kelce matriarch says all the attention doesn’t stress out Travis, who has always been comfortable in the limelight.

“He's always been one to be in the limelight,” Donna said. “He loves attention. I mean it, he's always dancing, always joking around, always having fun… he just loves life. He has a zest for life and he's one of those individuals that wants to make sure everybody's laughing and having a good time.”

She went on, “A lot of the antics that he does whether it's on the field or elsewhere… even with his clothes sometimes he's like, ‘I just want a smile out of people.”