Donna Kelce Dishes on Why Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Are a Good Match

Donna Kelce hit the red carpet at the “Grotesquerie” premiere in NYC on Monday, where she dished on her son Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

While chatting with Page Six, she called their romance “kind of interesting,” as she talked about why they are such a good match.

“He’s a good guy. He really is. He’s good,” she said of Travis. “He’s kind. He’s generous. And from what I understand, so is she.”

As for Travis joining Ryan Murphy’s “Grotesquerie,” Donna said, “Oh, it’s so awesome. Just to be able to see your kids do what they absolutely love to do, and hopefully this is something he likes! I know he wanted to try [acting], so we’ll see how it goes.”

“Grotesquerie” star Niecy Nash also gushed over working with Kelce on the show, telling People magazine, "I just think that fans are going to find him very charming in this role.”

Nash described the Kansas City Chiefs player as “very professional” and “prepared.”

"Travis was very open. He was very open on if there was a note given or a suggestion given. So amenable. 'Tell me what I don't know. Tell me what your thought is on this,'" she explained. "I love that he didn't come in trying to act like, 'I know everything and I know it all.'"