Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara Spark Marriage Rumors

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have everyone talking about their relationship!

They are sparking marriage rumors after he called her his “wife” during an appearance on the “Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso” podcast.

During the podcast, Joaquin reflected on mulling over what to say in his 2020 Oscars acceptance speech with his mom and Rooney before winning Best Actor for “Joker.”

He said, “I was talking with my mom and my wife, and we were just kind of like, talking sh*t, philosophizing."

When his mom brought up one of his late brother River Phoenix’s old quote, “Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow,” Rooney responded, “That’s what you should f**kin’ say!”

That quote ended up in Joaquin’s speech.

River died at the age of 23 in 1993 of a drug overdose.

To fuel more marriage rumors, Mara was also spotted with a ring on that finger on Monday’s Hollywood premiere of “Joker: Folie à Deux.”

The marriage rumors come just eight months after Rooney debuted a baby bump at the premiere of “La Cocina” at the 2024 Berlin Film Festival.

It looks like Rooney has given birth since then.

Rooney and Phoenix are also the parents of son River, 4.

While they didn’t acknowledge her first pregnancy in 2020, she did eventually confirm it.

In honor of Mother’s Day in 2021, she shared in a letter for the Farm Sanctuary’s Mother’s Day campaign, “As a new mom, Mother's Day has taken on a special meaning this year. Raising our baby, River, has opened my heart to a whole new life filled with hope and more determination than ever to create a kinder and more sustainable world.”

River was named after Joaquin’s brother.

In 2019, it was reported that Rooney and Joaquin were engaged.

That same year, Joaquin opened up on their relationship, telling Vanity Fair, “She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet. We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”

They started dating after working together on the 2018 movie “Mary Magdalene,” with Mara in the title role and Phoenix playing Jesus. They went public on the May 2017 red carpet for the film at Cannes.